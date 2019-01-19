LETTER: Bridge between Peninsula, Mill Bay would solve Malahat issues

Send your letters to editor@peninsulanewsreview.com

Considering all of the proposals for alternates to the Malahat traffic problems, I have had mixed feelings about again publicizing this mid 1990s proposal for a bridge between Moses Point on the Saanich Peninsula and Mill Bay. No real interest has been shown in this proposal over the past 20 some years. Kind of makes a person wonder about what would have happened had this been checked out by a registered engineering company and possibly given some consideration.

I believe there is a saying “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and still expecting different results.” That appears to be what is happening with the Malahat.

Is it possible that if the effort that has been expended on the Malahat up-grading had been put into building a bridge and a very nominal toll been charged that this would have been in existence for a number of years and already paid for?

Knowing that there more than just the physical and financial hurdles that exist such as nimby, population control, etc., these hurdles are going to have to be managed at some time if there is ever going to be a solution to the Malahat caper, as Johnny Carson would have put it.

Having personally gone through such a situation, (the removal of Seven Oaks Park to make way for the McKenzie overpass in the 1990s), I know that the government, for the betterment of all, has the power to make any changes that would be required as to ownership of lands etc.

A bridge would:

– reduce traffic on the #1 Highway West

-reduce emissions from transport vehicles that would use the bridge instead of highway.

– reduce traffic on Pat Bay going up Island

Richard A. Young

Sidney

Previous story
LETTER: Libraries the great equalizer

Just Posted

Esquimalt needs urgent health care facility, mayor says

A severe doctor shortage is leaving Esquimalt residents scrambling for health care

Truck convoy to honour Vancouver Island boy who died after being struck by vehicle while cycling

About 50 to 60 trucks expected from Victoria to Nanaimo

Student Voice: Saanich students launch competitive robotics team

The Reynolds Reybots plan to share their skills with middle schools

Royal BC Museum’s newest series takes visitors behind the scenes

Adult sessions explores art, nature, history and more

Almost four of 10 Canadians have unlimited internet data at home

Fifty-four per cent say they telecommute at least sometimes

What are the worst parking spots in Victoria?

We are looking for the worst places in the city to park and need your opinion

Want to avoid the speculation tax on your vacant home? Rent it out, Horgan says

Premier John Horgan and Sheila Malcolmson say speculation and vacancy tax addresses homelessness

CONSUMER REPORT: What to buy each month in 2019 to save money

Resolve to buy all of the things you want and need, but pay less money for them

UPDATE: B.C. woman and boy, 6, found safe, RCMP confirm

Roseanne Supernault says both she and her six-year-old nephew are fine and she has contacted police

PHOTOS: Women’s Marches take to the streets across B.C. and beyond

Women and allies marched worldwide protesting violence against women, calling for equality

Anxiety in Alaska as endless aftershocks rattle residents

Seismologists expect the temblors to continue for months, although the frequency has lessened

Women’s March returns across the U.S. amid shutdown and controversy

The original march in 2017, the day after President Donald Trump’s inauguration, drew hundreds of thousands of people

Federal Liberals announce former B.C. MLA as new candidate in byelection

Richard Lee will face off against federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh

No winning ticket in $10 million Lotto Max jackpot

No win in Friday night’s draw means the next Lotto Max draw will be approximately $17 million

Most Read