LETTER: Bridge between Peninsula, Mill Bay would solve Malahat issues

Considering all of the proposals for alternates to the Malahat traffic problems, I have had mixed feelings about again publicizing this mid 1990s proposal for a bridge between Moses Point on the Saanich Peninsula and Mill Bay. No real interest has been shown in this proposal over the past 20 some years. Kind of makes a person wonder about what would have happened had this been checked out by a registered engineering company and possibly given some consideration.

I believe there is a saying “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and still expecting different results.” That appears to be what is happening with the Malahat.

Is it possible that if the effort that has been expended on the Malahat up-grading had been put into building a bridge and a very nominal toll been charged that this would have been in existence for a number of years and already paid for?

Knowing that there more than just the physical and financial hurdles that exist such as nimby, population control, etc., these hurdles are going to have to be managed at some time if there is ever going to be a solution to the Malahat caper, as Johnny Carson would have put it.

Having personally gone through such a situation, (the removal of Seven Oaks Park to make way for the McKenzie overpass in the 1990s), I know that the government, for the betterment of all, has the power to make any changes that would be required as to ownership of lands etc.

A bridge would:

– reduce traffic on the #1 Highway West

-reduce emissions from transport vehicles that would use the bridge instead of highway.

– reduce traffic on Pat Bay going up Island

Richard A. Young

Sidney