LETTER: Buddha not appropriate for cannabis shop’s name

I am in total agreement with the letter written by Michael Madrone regarding the name of the proposed cannabis shop in Sidney.

The fact that this company would even associate the majesty, power, and omniscience of Buddha with getting high shows the level of ignorance at work. Buddha forbid the use of mind-intoxicating substances. This is not based on a view of morality, but rather on the heart of his teachings, which is how to not get caught up in worldly ways of being, but rather transcend them, via skillful use of the mind. This obviously is antithetical to having a mind under the influence of substances.

Buddha taught that to search for happiness or escape suffering by looking for and clinging to experiences (and most especially those external) was not only unskillful, but also delusional in its premise that this would bring a permanent lasting desired outcome. Instead, clinging to any type of experience begets further suffering. Just look at our addiction problem in B.C. for a clear example of that.

Apart from that, I agree with the writer that we would not use other prophets’ names so inappropriately in our society. It is just plain distasteful.

Dawn Bertram

North Saanich

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Cannabis shop raises questions

Just Posted

COVID-19 doesn’t stop Victoria charities from serving up Thanksgiving meals for all

Local non-profits adapt to pandemic this Thanksgiving holiday

Municipal election signs to shrink to address public complaints

Saanich limits sign size, time frame to 28 days before election day

Winds of Time breezes onto Oak Bay lookout

Donor bought Arts Alive sculpture for Oak Bay lookout

Documentary exposes youth sex trafficking in Greater Victoria

First edit set for release in January 2021

New restaurant, grocery hybrid brings local food and community to Saanich

Niche Grocerant is partnering with restaurants and producers to bring local food to the suburbs

QUIZ: Cheers to B.C.’s beers

October is Craft Beer Month in British Columbia

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Oct. 7

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Vancouver Island police investigate fatal incident on Highway 19 near Parksville

Woman in her twenties found on median

Someone breaks into Habitat for Humanity ReStore on Island

Value of damage and thefts at non-profit’s Courtenay store is estimated at $3,000

Would-be cannabis plant thief swings machete at pregnant woman in Nanaimo

Victim unhurt after Albert Street incident, police hope public can help track down suspect

Riot unveils a colourful brew in honour of an Island drag queen

Variety the spice of life and with beverages for entertainer

Puppy loses leg after fall from moving vehicle in Shuswap, BC SPCA investigates

Shuswap branch of BC SPCA appeals to the public for help with medical costs

Paralyzed B.C. cowboy set to ride again thanks to custom saddle

Cunin soon started hanging around back at the rodeo arena helping out

B.C. union takes ex-conservation officer who refused to kill 2 bears back to court

Bryce Casavant ‘absolutely gutted’ over BCGEU’s decision to go back to court

Most Read