LETTER: Businesses laying wreaths inappropriate

As my father served overseas during the war, I have never missed a Remembrance Day ceremony in any community I have lived in, for over 60 years.

However, I would like to make a comment about part of the ceremony here in Sooke, which I have never seen anywhere else.

The parade of laying of wreaths by various retail businesses seems very inappropriate and self-promotional, and to me, has no place in the reason we gather to pay our respects. It is not a time for advertising.

I know I am not alone in this – I have asked various people in my personal life in Sooke, and they too are perplexed at the practice.

If businesses wish to place wreaths, perhaps it could be done en masse prior to the beginning or after the closing of the ceremony, without specific individual recognition.

Doreen Barratt

Otter Point

Previous story
Mommy’s Inside Voice: Date nights fail to replicate the passion of life before kids

Just Posted

Crash at Bay and Quadra closes intersection

Officers expected to be on scene for a few hours investigating

Salmon attracting people and birds to Goldstream Provincial Park

Thousands of people are visiting the river according to park naturalist

Saanich councillor one of four candidates for CRD chair

Coun. Colin Plant is running for board chair after four years on the regional board

Oak Bay considers banning the retail sale and commercial production of cannabis

Community members to have their say at Tuesday meeting

Why you still have hope of securing John Cleese tickets

Tickets still available for veteran British funnyman’s 2019 show at Victoria’s Royal Theatre

Diwali Festival celebrated in B.C. Legislature for first time

‘Festival of lights’ celebrates triumph of light over dark, good over evil

POLL: Do you understand the options of Proportional Representation?

Whether you vote for or against, do you understand the options?

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 6

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Canada Post admits cannabis privacy breach involving 4,500 Ontario customers

Someone has used Canada Posts delivery-tracking tool to gain access to personal information of 4,500 customers

A look at the women, minorities set to bring diversity to Capitol Hill

More diverse faces headed to Capitol Hill following Tuesday’s midterm elections

B.C. town dazzled with Northern Lights display

Early Monday morning, Fernie B.C. was graced with green sky’s

Police vehicle door torn off during stolen pickup takedown on the Island

One man arrested after officers stop pickup on Nanaimo Parkway

Vancouver Island service dogs helping veterans deal with PTSD

Vancouver Island Compassion Dogs matches soldiers with trained puppies

‘I just want to start working’: Marc Dos Santos named new Whitecaps head coach

The Whitecaps finished the season with a 13-13-8 record, two spots out of a playoff position

Most Read