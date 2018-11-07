LETTER: Businesses laying wreaths inappropriate

As my father served overseas during the war, I have never missed a Remembrance Day ceremony in any community I have lived in, for over 60 years.

However, I would like to make a comment about part of the ceremony here in Sooke, which I have never seen anywhere else.

The parade of laying of wreaths by various retail businesses seems very inappropriate and self-promotional, and to me, has no place in the reason we gather to pay our respects. It is not a time for advertising.

I know I am not alone in this – I have asked various people in my personal life in Sooke, and they too are perplexed at the practice.

If businesses wish to place wreaths, perhaps it could be done en masse prior to the beginning or after the closing of the ceremony, without specific individual recognition.

Doreen Barratt

Otter Point