LETTER: Bypass the Malahat and divide Salt Spring Island

A big problem with Pat Clements’ idea for bypassing the Malahat is the divide on Salt Spring Island – a civil war would erupt between those wanting easy access for jobs (which Salt Spring lacks) and those who claim to want isolation thought they live on the benefits of access to bring supplies and help.

Your article is confusing in talking about moving the ferry terminal to Galiano – that would take more bridges, island-hopping via Salt Spring or Saturna – Penders – Mayne. I suppose Active Pass west entrance is narrow to bridge over, I don’t remember how far it is from Salt Spring to Galiano.

Clement does make a good point about running to Tsawwaassen all night, to meet demand (I suppose at discount fare as airlines do) though the needed highway through the islands would create noise.

Definitely all costly as Clements notes, B.C.’s highways people advised me that the narrow channel between Salt Spring and the Cowichan Valley is quite deep so a bridge pier would be costly.

