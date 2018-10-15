LETTER: Campaign rebuts ‘loose slate’ designation

I’m writing to you about a letter to the editor that was published, Oct 11 at 5:30 p.m. “Slates in Saanich aren’t new”.

In the letter it states “Presently there is a loose slate supported by the Victoria Labour Council, CUPE and the NDP of Judy Brownoff, Colin Plant, Zac de Vries, Nathalie Chambers and Teale Phelps Bondaroff. Will they all vote the same way on all issues. Most likely not. But they are all of the same political persuasion.”

The fact is the Victoria Labour Council endorsed four candidates. Judy, Colin, Zac and Nathalie. Besides the endorsement they have not “supported” the candidates in any way.

CUPE has not been involved.

The BC NDP have advised all their MLA’s and staff to not be involved in the municipal elections. The federal NDP have not been involved either.

Brent Thom

Campaign Manager

Zac de Vries for Saanich Council