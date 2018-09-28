LETTER: Campers in Horth Hill leave lingering questions for residents

Send your letters to editor@peninsulanewsreview.com

An open letter to the person who spent this summer living rough in Horth Hill Park:

There are a lot of us who walk the trails regularly in Horth Hill Park. This week’s discovery of your encampment has stirred the imagination of all. So many questions come to our minds.

How could we, and even more incredibly our dogs, have missed your presence? How did you transport the materials up to the elevation and distance to your camp? How did you construct and maintain the structure without drawing attention to yourself. I think it is clear that you acquired much by pilfering (that word seems more palatable than stealing), but still it’s an impressive couple truckloads the CRD hauled away.

Looking at what remains of your “camp” it is obvious you had some respect for your natural surroundings. There seems no evidence of disregard for the beauty of the park and significantly, no evidence of a fire in what was a dangerous summer. Having said that, the CRD spent considerable effort restoring the camp to its natural state.

You have captured my imagination. I think it is a natural tendency to sometimes have a vicarious frame of mind. You have opted out, for at least the summer, and done it in a way which has garnered my curiosity.

On behalf of all of us who walk Horth Hill Park, we wonder, we speculate and we would like to hear from you.

RR Rogers

North Saanich

Previous story
Letter: Crying foul over political ad
Next story
LETTER: Roving tent city a result of longstanding problems

Just Posted

Motorcycle riders dying at alarming rate on Vancouver Island

At least nine people have already died in motorcycle-related deaths on Vancouver Island this year

New Oak Bay playground dug up and moved just months after completion

Steel-framed climbing structure to move a few metres from current spot after neighbour complaints

VicPD Chief responds to Elsner investigation report

Const. Del Manak says there’s ‘work to do’ in his department

CIBC Run for the Cure is happening at UVic this weekend

For the 26th year people are running for breast cancer research

Victoria cannabis dispensaries to hold massive sales before legalization

Local shops will need to clear their shelves to make room for government-issued products

Mustard Seed Food Bank in ‘dire situation’ as donations drop by a third

As donations drop, the number of people coming for food is on the rise

5 hot things to see and do in Greater Victoria this weekend

WHL hockey, Navy tours, Run for the Cure, animal blessings and motorcycle hill climb on the agenda

Crime Stoppers most wanted in Greater Victoria for Sept. 25

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Nearly 200 B.C. pastors launch anti-SOGI campaign

They call themselves the West Coast Christian Accord and are asking the province to pull the course.

Police warning public about indecent act in Vancouver Island community

On Sept. 26, 2018 the Comox Valley RCMP received a report of… Continue reading

Update: Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination to go to full Senate

Judiciary Committee votes to send Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination to full Senate.

Fashion Fridays: Shop online like a pro

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. middle school vice-principal charged with child porn offences

Investigation began in July into Mike Haire, 38, of Abbotsford

New grants make energy retrofits more affordable for B.C. property owners

Up to $14,000 for houses, $200,000 for businesses to save energy

Most Read