aa

LETTER: Camping has taken toll on beloved Victoria park

My walk through Beacon Hill Park the other day was so incredibly depressing. Before COVID, it was an oasis where I sought refuge. It was also one of my favourite go-to places for nature photography. I will never understand how or why our current city council ever thought it was the right place to accommodate the homeless 24/7.

The most disturbing aspect was how long council let people camp in the eco-sensitive areas. While it’s no longer allowed, the damage has been done. This urban oasis that once provided enjoyment for so many people, young and old, has been taken away from us.

Signs have been posted with new rules. Without looking hard, I can already see so many infractions of those rules. If they’re not going to be enforced why even waste the taxpayer’s money on the signs in the first place? Our elected officials are supposed to make decisions in the best interests of all the people they serve. They have failed miserably on this front.

Homelessness is a complex issue. I get that. I’m sympathetic to it. I try to do my part. There has to be a better solution. How much longer is this going to be allowed to continue? How much remediation will be needed once 24/7 camping is no longer allowed? I implore more people to speak out so this beautiful park can once again be enjoyed by all.

Cathy Wood

Victoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Frontline workers helping us cope with COVID

Just Posted

Tomo Vranjes, a Greater Victoria musician and longtime fan of late rock guitar icon Eddie Van Halen, joins artist Paul Archer behind the latter’s Fort Street gallery. Archer, whose airbrushed paintings of rock greats have made him many connections in recent years, painted a likeness of Van Halen following the gutarist’s death last month from cancer. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
Victoria artist’s king-sized tribute to Eddie Van Halen draws on personal connection

Paul Archer had an up close and personal day with the legendary guitarist in 1980

Saanich police are searching for Sean Hart, who unexpectedly left a mental health facility on Nov. 6 and did not return. (Saanich Police)
Saanich police searching for man who left mental health facility unexpectedly

Sean Hart has been missing for over a week

Victoria police are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed, and left with potentially life-threatening injuries. (File Photo)
Victoria police seek suspect in weekend stabbing on Pandora Avenue

Victim remains in hospital following the Sunday night stabbing

Police located a loaded .45 calibre handgun in a hidden compartment of a vehicle earlier this month. (VicPD)
Six Mainland residents face charges after months-long drug trafficking investigation

Same investigation located 90 per cent concentrated fentanyl earlier this month

A young racoon has been released back into the wild after it had to be rescued and cleaned up after getting stuck in a compost bin in the Langford area. (Facebook/Wild ARC)
Young racoon rescued after getting trapped in compost bin

Animal given oil bath, fed specialized meals at Wild ARC in Metchosin

Cambridge Elementary School, which was ordered closed for two weeks by Fraser Health due to a COVID-19 outbreak, is seen in Surrey, B.C., on Sunday, November 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
No mask mandate as B.C. breaks records with 1,959 new COVID cases, 9 deaths over weekend

Province’s pandemic death toll is inching towards 300 people

BC Ferries has cancelled more than a dozen sailings for Tuesday due to high winds in the forecast. (News Bulletin file photo)
BC Ferries cancels sailings to and from Vancouver Island due to adverse weather

Ferry corporation cancels 16 scheduled sailings Tuesday between Island and mainland

A ‘vigorous’ storm is making its way to Vancouver Island tonight. (Environment Canada satellite image)
Storm brings wind warnings for most of Vancouver Island

Snow falling now in some areas

A worker employed by a Chilliwack-based agricultural employer seen throwing a chicken in an undercover video in 2017 filmed by California-base animal rights activists Mercy For Animals.
Fraser Valley undercover video chicken abuse trial to go ahead

Sofina Foods and Chilliwack chicken catcher company to face jury trial in 2021

Fady Danial cuts Robert Bruce’s hair at a barbershop that has erected plastic shower curtains as a measure to help curb the spread of COVID-19, in Burnaby, B.C., Nov. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Stop non-essential travel B.C.-wide, Dr. Bonnie Henry urges

600-plus daily COVID-19 cases show virus can spread quickly

Fairview Elementary in Maple Ridge is closed as of Nov. 16, 2020 after a weekend break-in left the school with “significant” damage, the district says. (Google)
RCMP identify 12 and 10-year-old in connection to weekend break-in at Lower Mainland school

Community is raising funds for Fairview Elementary in Maple Ridge

ICBC sells its products through a network of 900 private insurance brokers around B.C., and also operates the province’s driver licensing division at selected locations. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
ICBC tests walk-in driver licence visits for Victoria, Surrey

Kamloops, Richmond, Burnaby part of pilot starting Nov. 23

(Black Press Media)
Prenatal care remains key amid COVID, B.C. expert says, as U.S. studies show heightened risk

Two U.S. studies point to a higher risk of more severe symptoms, premature birth

A structure fire on Herd Road Sunday night called for crews from three fire departments to battle the blaze. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen) A structure fire on Herd Road Sunday night called for crews from three fire departments to battle the blaze. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
Fire claims chickens, barn at Farmer Ben’s egg farm in Cowichan

A firefighter from Maple Bay was the first to spot the blaze and called it in.

Most Read