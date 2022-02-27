Email letters@comoxvalleyrecord.com

LETTER: Canadians must take back our flag

I certainly don’t support the ignorant beliefs of the ongoing protests; if anything, they have embarrassed our country. But worse, they have very successfully stolen our Canadian flag to use as a symbol for their anti-government belief.

Due to this ‘takeover’ of our once-great flag, I have had to lower the flag at my personal residence as, clearly, I don’t want to be associated with this far-right movement. Our Canadian flag can represent either our country or their ‘movement,’ but it really can’t be both. Canadians must now consider how to take back our flag.

Collin Holstein

Mill Bay

