LETTER: Candidates should live in the city

It takes a lot of hubris to run for mayor in a city where you are not a resident. It would be like running to be an MLA in B.C. when you are a resident of Alberta, or running to be an MP in Canada when you are a resident of the United States. When will this nonsense end?

Why isn’t this the single biggest election issue in Victoria the discussion of what the basic qualifications are for those who get to represent this city’s residents, make decisions that affect their lives, and spend their hard-earned money?

Trevor Amon

Victoria

