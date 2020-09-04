LETTER: Cannabis shop should be welcomed by Sidney

In 2001, the federal government established the Medical Marijuana Access Program to regulate the use of medical cannabis. The industry evolved as researchers and doctors, using evidence-based research, developed cannaboid-based products to help people manage a range of medical conditions, especially pain.

The knowledge gained about the health, medical, and recreational potential of cannabis and derivatives led ultimately to the legalization of cannabis in October 2018. On Aug. 12, 2019, Sidney council sent a strong message of support for potential cannabis store operators by amending its zoning bylaw allowing cannabis sales in the Downtown Commercial Area (including Beacon) and by passing Liquor & Cannabis Licensing Policy DV-O1.

Happy Buddha applied to the LCRB, took out a lease on a store on Beacon, and formally submitted an application to Sidney, having met LCRB regulations/requirements and believing that they had also met Sidney’s, aware that their window treatment might need negotiation.

Sidney staff suggested options about windows to council, ranging from rejecting the application to negotiation with the applicant, noting that this store “will likely lead to increased foot traffic and commerce…benefit[ing] surrounding businesses economically.”

On October 28, 2019, council rejected negotiation and also rejected the application. In a subsequent Supreme Court of B.C. decision, the judge ruled that the town could not require a window treatment differing from provincial LCRB rules. However, the LCRB, in July 2020, dropped the requirement for opaque windows. The judge also ruled that Sidney had failed properly to solicit input from nearby residents before making their decision, as required by LCRB rules.

Happy Buddha’s resubmitted application was heard by council on Aug. 12. A thorough, accompanying six-page staff report noted that the applicant had met and/or exceeded all LCRB and Sidney requirements, including location, security, visibility of product, training of staff, etc. Staff recommended a robust public process.

Some councilors are clearly opposed to cannabis sales, citing VIHA concerns to children and young people. There seems to be an underlying sense that somehow this is a less than respectable business enterprise, somewhat seedy, exposing our children to unsavory elements.

Frankly, that’s a red herring. A Douglas Magazine article recently noted that the major purchasers of cannaboid products in retail outlets are over 50, meaning that those under 50 are purchasing them elsewhere, precisely what we all want to avoid. Regulated cannabis sales actually protect us and our children from the problems of an unregulated environment.

Furthermore, everyone, including, I’m sure, the proponents, want to see the best for our children. Be clear, cannaboids in cannabis retail outlets will not be visible from the street to children and young people, unlike alcohol in liquor stores and outdoor restaurants (on Beacon).

Happy Buddha has met all the regulatory requirements to run a business on a street designated by council as appropriate for cannabis sales. Sidney should welcome businesses which seek to add value to our community.

Clarence Bolt

Sidney

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Upcoming bike lane extension in Fairfield a burden, resident says

Just Posted

Victoria combats trash on city streets with zero waste stations

Audit in 2019 found 13,000 paper coffee cups trashed a day

Second World War vet turns 100 in Oak Bay

‘Centurion’ Peter Lake could have died 14 times, he says

Sidney crash shuts down Pat Bay Highway’s northbound lanes

Traffic being re-routed near Sidney

Yates Street property purchased for up to 40 units of supportive housing

Victoria project will be one of 480 homes for homeless in development across CRD

RCMP seek new leads about West Shore man reported missing Aug. 23

James Brumbach, 46, 6’ and 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes

B.C. records 121 new COVID-19 cases, another death ahead of long weekend

There are 1,233 active confirmed cases in the province

Longtime NDP MLA Shane Simpson not seeking re-election

The riding has been represented by a New Democrat since its creation in 1991

Victoria mural sponsor says anti-police acronym inappropriate, but fuels debate

Victoria police Chief Del Manak has said the city-sponsored mural on justice issues disrespects members of the police department

COVID-19: American vessel intercepted near Ucluelet in violation of Quarantine Act

Police were seen investigating the vessel at Ucluelet’s 52 Steps Dock.

Premier’s office ‘confident’ temporary pandemic pay coming in October

B.C. Government Employees’ Union say workers have been waiting long enough to receive it

New B.C. jobs won’t be enough when CERB ends: economist

Unemployment double what it was before COVID-19

Northern B.C. First Nation chief sounds alarm as community mourns loss of 3 youth in 6 weeks

“Covid-19 is going around but that’s not what’s killing us —it’s alcohol and drugs.”

Dead porcupine hung from road sign in North Okanagan

Porcupines are fully protected under the B.C. Wildlife Act

Trudeau says program extension delayed some CERB payments

Trudeau is planning to unveil what he promises will be a bold economic recovery plan in a throne speech on Sept. 23

Most Read