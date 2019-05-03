LETTER: Carbon free is a myth

I think I can see it all now. Totally carbon free atmosphere.

READ ALSO: City of Victoria passes proposal to eliminate BC Transit fees

Windmills and solar panels plastering the face of our good earth, rivers and tides driving generators for light and for power to charge our batteries and heat and cool our homes. Sailing ships moving smoothly and steadily from sea to sea. Battery-powered locomotives and vehicles travelling newly constructed rail lines and roads. No airplanes. Battery-powered helium-filled airships gently soaring in the skies moving people and goods from one continent and country to another.

No more trees being cut, oil being pumped or metals being extracted from our ground.

What a wonderful world.

READ ALSO: Central Saanich plugs in

Oh, one question. From what material will we make batteries, solar panels, windmills, generators, transmission lines, houses, warehouses, office buildings, roads, bridges, railroad tracks, ships, airships, cars and trucks, locomotives, tires, TVs, computers, appliances, clothes and shoes?

READ ALSO: Victoria council looks to self-impose carbon tax on staff airfare

Teachers should be prepared. One day soon some curious school kid is going to ask.

Graeme Roberts

Central Saanich

Previous story
LETTER: Spot the danger before you play

Just Posted

Canadian accent ranked 13th sexiest in the world

Kiwis top the list of sweet talkers

Beacon Hill Children’s Farm remembers its stolen baby goat

Archer was stolen in 2003, but many still remember him

Saanich Cycling Festival rides into town Sunday

Event celebrates all things cycling with the Kid Run as a major highlight

VIDEO: Hundreds of protesters drown out anti-SOGI speakers in Oak Bay

Oak Bay police and fire crews respond to escalating tension during event

Province and survivors remember the Holocaust on Yom Ha’Shoah

Ceremony held at B.C. Legislature

VIDEO: Saanich hotel robbery caught on camera

Masked suspects restrained lone hotel employee

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of April 30

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should property taxes be increased to fund free regional transit?

The Victoria Regional Transit Commission will be looking at a proposal to… Continue reading

B.C. mayor quits Facebook, says it reduces discussions to ‘schoolyard slurs and bullying’

Bob Simpson wrote about his decision on the city’s website

B.C. Green leader battles sound-bite storm over going zero-emission

Andrew Weaver says gasoline gouging is moving people to electric

Mother, four kids killed in fire in northern Ontario First Nation

The house fire broke out in the Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation, north of Thunder Bay

Online fundraiser set up for family of late Canucks writer Jason Botchford

Botchford died last weekend from sudden heart failure. He was 48.

VIDEO: One man dead after fiery crash at Peace Arch border crossing

Police say two vehicles involved, and southbound Highway 99 has re-opened to traffic

B.C. RCMP officer won’t face charges in arrest of youth who suffered arm injuries

Youth injured in arrest over slashed tires

Most Read