LETTER: Carnarvon kids in a pickle

While walking my dog on Sept 8, I walked around the lacrosse box and was disheartened by the signage upon the entrance. No skateboards, no street hockey, pickleballers only, with posted times. It might as well have said “No Children.”

Once again council has bowed to the interests of adults instead of kids. A little flexibility would go a long way. Weekdays are great for folks because the kids are in school but evenings and weekends should be shared with kids. To the ostriches at Municipal Hall, children are our future and should be encouraged to have unstructured activities without adults hogging the play areas. I call horse hockey on this current council.

William Moore

Oak Bay