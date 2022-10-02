Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number. (Black Press Media files)

LETTER: Children’s education on the ballot

There are six candidates running for the position of school trustee under the political banner of Vancouver Island Voters Association (VIVA). These people have a direct connection to Maxime Bernier and the People’s Party of Canada (PPC).

They are and were proponents of the “Freedom Convoy” earlier this year, ending multiculturalism, rejecting climate change, disputing the approach to the pandemic in Canada which, frankly, saved lives across the country, and other planks in their platform that are abhorrent.

Now they wish to overturn policy at the school board level that tries to insure inclusivity and critical thinking. These candidates should have absolutely no influence on our children’s education. Please remember that education is the very bedrock of a democratic society and cannot be subverted by a cabal with a hidden agenda.

Stu Moore

Oak Bay

