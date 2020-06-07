LETTER: City makes Beacon Hill Lookout off limits to seniors

For the last 30 years we have been using the Lookout at Beacon Hill Park as one of our favourite places to sit in our car and enjoy the view. We also used it as our first stop while showing our visitors the beauty around Victoria.

Our mayor, and a few of her followers on council, have stopped seniors and families of having the right to do this.

They have done this by blaming it on the Coronavirus. Shame on them for using this deadly world virus as an excuse to push through one of their “car-free” agendas. There is no valid reason to stop people from driving up and self isolating in their cars.

I have been up to the Lookout several times lately only to find an almost empty, ghost town-like lookout. If people want to walk up to the Lookout, which doesn’t appear to be the case, they use the many pathways to get there, not the road.

We have students going back to schools, restaurants opened, bars open, camping grounds open, shops and grocery stores open. Why is the road up to the Lookout still gated off? It is much safer being up there then in the other places being open.

It is time for the city council, except for Geoff Young, to apologize to the people of Victoria and do the right thing. Allow seniors and families, in their cars, to have access to the Lookout once again.

Mark Carlow

Victoria

