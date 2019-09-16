LETTER: City’s failure to enforce parking requirements for bikes is seriously disappointing

City’s failure to enforce parking requirements for bikes is seriously disappointing

A bike is locked to a sign post out front of the Village Walk building on Oak Bay Avenue where the strata removed the visitor bike parking for the five ground floor commercial spaces there. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Re: Resident stunned at strata’s removal of bike rack

The city’s failure to enforce parking requirements for bikes is seriously disappointing and it undermines Victoria council’s work to encourage cycling in our city.

If a strata suddenly removed 14 car parking spots that were part of their development going forward I have no doubt the city would be treating it differently. Enough of the double standards.

It is long past time for people who ride bikes to be treated equally to drivers. There is little enough bike parking in the city without stratas flouting the rules.

The city should fine them immediately, and escalate fines until they replace the bike parking that they agreed to as part of the development package.

JJ Jones

Victoria