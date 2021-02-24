LETTER: Clean up after your dog

My wife and I are vacationing in your wonderful community. We enjoy daily walks on the Rotary Pier and Boardwalk. Today there were two occasions where dog owners allowed their animals to do their business on the path and left the piles behind.

We love to meet the owners and their animals but are disappointed that the owners are not cleaning up after their pets. This is incredibly disappointing, considering bags for this purpose are provided at the start of the pier. Please clean up after your pets. It reflects poorly not only on you, the pet owner, but also your community.

David Pyett

Saskatoon, Sask.



