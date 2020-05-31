(File photo)

LETTER: Climate change alliance pushes agenda

Devon Bidal’s report as to how the Saanich mayor is ‘bewildered’ by the pushback to Saanich council’s unanimous decision in joining the global climate change alliance speaks volumes as to the lack of knowledge about this ‘global covenant of mayors’ launched in 2014 by the United Nations.

The vice-chair is one Christina Figueres, whose freely expressed opinion is that the best form of government to meet the so-called climate crisis is communism.

Co-chair Frans Timmermans is of the same mindset, asserting that climate change laws, once in place globally, will “discipline” rogue states. Then there is IPCC co-chair Dr. Ottmar Endenhofer, who said “One has to free oneself from the illusion that international climate policy is environmental policy.”

He admitted that the climate policy end-game is to redistribute the world’s wealth. (Number 1 on the UN’s 17 sustainability goals list is no poverty.) All of this stems from the seventh of nine tenants of the UN’s Agenda 21: “use bureaucracies to make sweeping decisions outside of democratic processes.”

It’s getting harder to forgive these people who won’t lift their heads above the horizon to recognize agenda-driven global warming pseudo-science in the face of data (NASA, NOAA, MET) that shows a cooling planet. The sun is cycling into a minimal energy output phase that could last for the better part of 100 years, and earth’s irregular orbit is taking us hundreds of thousands of miles farther away from our primary heat source.

Ken Lane

Victoria

