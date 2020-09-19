Letter: Climate change among the world’s major worries right now

There’s a small island, Lesbos, off the coast of Greece that has twice recently been ravaged by fires. The refugees seeking shelter there have twice lost what few possessions they had. Nobody wants those sad poor refugees.

Along the west coast of the United States of America from California through Oregon and reaching into Washington, the worst fires in history are killing many, destroying homes – whole communities. Adding to the visible damage the smoky haze is leaving an atmosphere which for years to come will poison the lungs of many. Put it all down to climate change.

You know, that much quoted statement that many dictatorial leaders dismiss as rubbish while they get financial backing from the fossil fuel industry?

Meanwhile in this crazy world of distorted values, millions of dollars perhaps billions, will be spent to put either Trump or Biden in the White House. Whatever it is it could surely be better spent on the poor and homeless.

Harry Jordan

Sidney

politicsrefugee

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Victoria council members should resign over Centennial Square camping decision

Just Posted

Langford racing enthusiast back in driver’s seat of life after surviving aggressive cancer

70-year-old David Smith finishes mid-pack in Canada 200 race at Western Speedway

New nurse practitioner-led medical clinic welcomes Victoria patients

Health Care on Yates expects to serve 6,800 new patients over the next three years

Central Saanich needs at least more than 500 additional daycare spaces

Report before Central Saanich says region faces a ‘chronic shortage’ of daycare spaces

New branch of Royal BC Museum to be built in Colwood

New faclity in the Royal Bay development will house collections, archives and research department

MISSING: West Shore RCMP searching for 15-year-old last seen Sept. 13

Mackenzie Courchene still missing despite several tips, possible sightings, police say

3 new deaths due to COVID-19 in B.C., 139 new cases

B.C. confirms 40 ‘historic cases,’ as well

POLL: Do you plan on allowing your children to go trick or treating this year?

This popular annual social time will look quite different this year due to COVID-19

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

The court’s second female justice, died Friday at her home in Washington

Comox Valley protesters send message over old-growth logging

Event in downtown Courtenay was part of wider event on Friday

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Application deadline for fish harvester benefits program extended

Those financially impacted by the pandemic have until Oct. 5 to apply

Film, TV productions can’t get COVID-19 insurance, want Ottawa to intervene

Politicians have yet to act on the proposal

Young Canadians have curtailed vaping during pandemic, survey finds

The survey funded by Heart & Stroke also found the decrease in vaping frequency is most notable in British Columbia and Ontario

VIDEO: B.C. to launch mouth-rinse COVID-19 test for kids

Test involves swishing and gargling saline in mouth and no deep-nasal swab

Most Read