LETTER: Closure diverts traffic through school zones

I live in the Lagoon neighbourhood and would like to voice my concern over the continuing closure of Ocean Boulevard. I haven’t heard any argument in favour of a permanent enclosure. Perhaps councillors Day, Baxter or Parkinson could just write to the paper and let us know why this is a good thing?

A few weeks ago, a writer expressed his support because it made it safer to walk along the roadway. That seemed perfectly reasonable, but couldn’t the same thing be accomplished by putting in a proper pedestrian walkway?

The closure presents several problems. My entire neighbourhood now only has one route in and out. That route takes us through two school zones, both when leaving and returning. Increasing traffic through school zones is never a good idea.

This closure has also increased traffic merging onto Sooke Road from Metchosin Road. That interchange is a hazard. The development of Royal Bay really increased traffic there, and now the closure of Ocean Boulevard has made it worse. I can’t express the level of delight I hold for the councillors who voted for this closure every time I’m forced to use that merge lane.

Finally, when returning home, I have to turn left onto Lagoon Road in the middle of a school zone. Parents are often trying to find parking, school kids are trying to cross the road, and there I am holding up the traffic heading towards Royal Bay or Metchosin while I wait for a safe opportunity to make that turn. Once again my thoughts return to the councillors who overrode the wishes of their constituents. So please, could somebody explain to me why this is all worth it?

Martin Taylor

Colwood

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Notices remain too long on power poles

Just Posted

Eight-week, 80-kilometre swim ends at Esquimalt Lagoon

Spirit Orcas faced strong currents in last leg of COVID-19 relief fundraiser

Victoria Grandmothers for Africa take on virtual ride across sub-Saharan Africa

Funds raised go towards the Stephen Lewis Foundation

Central Saanich adds affordable housing

The Parsons in Brentwood Bay home to 40 units

No high-fives, huddles or holding the ball for Sooke Soccer Club players

Season set to return by early October

West Shore RCMP, View Royal Fire to begin boat patrol at Thetis Lake

Officers also teaming up with CRD park bylaw at popular summer locations

QUIZ: How much do you know about the RCMP?

Canada’s national police force marks its 100th anniversary in 2020

Jagmeet Singh calls for ‘systemic change’ for policing during Vancouver Island visit

NDP federal leader met with the friends and family of Chantel Moore on Sunday

Thousands of CRA and government accounts disabled after cyberattack

Federal authorities scrambling for answers

From masks to cohorting, a guide to back-to-school rules across the country

B.C. school districts are to post final return details online by Aug. 26

Vancouverites party on the streets, in spite of celebrity messaging

Police say they quickly shut down an impromptu street gathering

Robert Trump, U.S. president’s younger brother, dead at 71

‘He was not just my brother, he was my best friend’

Unofficial holidays: here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Aug. 16 to 22

World Photography Day, Black Cat Appreciation Day and Rum Day all coming up this week

Captain Horvat’s OT marker lifts Canucks to 4-3 win over Blues

Vancouver takes 2-0 lead in best-of-7 NHL playoff series with St. Louis

629 British Columbians currently infected with COVID-19; more than 2,000 self-isolating

84 new cases, no additional deaths

Most Read