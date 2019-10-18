LETTER: Columnist underestimates youth, teachers in climate action

Send your letters to editor@saanichnews.com

Re: School officials join fact-challenged ‘climate strike’ (Opinion, Sept. 22). Isn’t Tom Fletcher gratuitously insulting the intelligence of striking students all over the world – and for that matter their teachers – by assuming they only get their information in class?

Doesn’t he know they’re among the most connected young people on the planet? And that as such they have access to all the science available online to support their concerns and guide their intentions.

Could it be that Tom is the one missing some facts – for instance, is he wilfully choosing to ignore the 60 per cent of animal population wiped out since 1970? Maybe he prefers his own opinion to peer-reviewed scientific research?

Is it possible he’s unable to understand the zeal of interested high school students concerned with the truth and armed with the capacity to locate it within the trove of info now at their fingertips?

Mary Hogan

Saanich

Previous story
LETTER: Bike lanes an obstacle to emergency response
Next story
LETTER: Drivers need to take the training to get the job

Just Posted

Women in Business: Hub makes life less daunting for entrepreneurs in Victoria

Victoria News celebrates women in business

Jury out for deliberation in Esquimalt arson case

Deliberation follows a two-week trial

Lieutenant Governor Janet Austin receives first poppy in Legion-led ceremony

The ceremony is one of the first steps to kick off the 2019 poppy campaign

Victoria requests cruise ship visit cap while seeking limit on ship emissions

Mayor says motion is not meant to curtail current visits or limit local cruise industry expansion

Island Health warns of whooping cough at Esquimalt’s Macaulay Elementary

Island Health is urging parents to watch out for signs, and to keep immunizations updated

WATCH: Women who make a difference gather for annual Black Press gala

Black Press Media’s Women in Business Gala connects local leaders

POLL: Do you think the day of the federal election should be a statutory holiday?

Increasing voter turnout has long been a goal of officials across the… Continue reading

Kawhi Leonard, former Toronto Raptor, welcomed back to Vancouver at pre-season game

Fans go wild at pre-season game between L.A. Clippers and Dallas Mavericks at Rogers Arena

Greens and NDP go head to head on West Coast; Scheer takes fight to Bernier

Trudeau turns focus to key ridings outside Toronto after two days in Quebec

Canucks beat Stanley Cup champs 4-3 in a shootout

Leivo nets winner, Vancouver dumps St. Louis for fourth straight win

Campbell River homicide suspects arrested in Vancouver

Two men remain in custody, but have not been charged

‘The more you test, the more you find’: Beef recalls a sign of success, experts say

Despite appearances, experts say a recent rise in major recalls is not a sign of food supply problems

Scholars say religious vaccine objections can’t be traced to Biblical sources

Vaccinations are a requirement to attend class in Ontario and New Brunswick, while B.C. launched a demand this fall

ELECTION 2019: How would the major parties address Canada’s housing crisis?

Promises include speculation taxes, more affordable housing, and declaring housing a human right

Most Read