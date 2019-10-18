LETTER: Columnist underestimates youth, teachers in climate action

Re: School officials join fact-challenged ‘climate strike’ (Opinion, Sept. 22). Isn’t Tom Fletcher gratuitously insulting the intelligence of striking students all over the world – and for that matter their teachers – by assuming they only get their information in class?

Doesn’t he know they’re among the most connected young people on the planet? And that as such they have access to all the science available online to support their concerns and guide their intentions.

Could it be that Tom is the one missing some facts – for instance, is he wilfully choosing to ignore the 60 per cent of animal population wiped out since 1970? Maybe he prefers his own opinion to peer-reviewed scientific research?

Is it possible he’s unable to understand the zeal of interested high school students concerned with the truth and armed with the capacity to locate it within the trove of info now at their fingertips?

Mary Hogan

Saanich