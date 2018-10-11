LETTER: Colwood offering a great slate of candidates

We are very grateful for the All Candidates Forum arranged by the Westshore Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 2 and for the meet and greet arranged by the Colwood Community Association on Oct. 4. Both events allowed us to meet the candidates and learn a bit about their visions for the future.

What a great group of candidates they are! Instead of struggling to decide who to vote for, we are struggling to decide who to leave out. It is a shame that we can’t have all of those people working for our City and our schools.

We hope that the unsuccessful candidates will continue to offer their skills and experience to the benefit of our community in some way.

Frances & David Stocks

Colwood