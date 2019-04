Having read the article about Colwood council, I have to say I’m outraged.

We are a heavily taxed community with little or no community services. We don’t have garbage collection and we certainly don’t have sewers. Colwood council, keep your hands out of my pocket until you have a sewer line down my street I am able to hook up to.

Enough is enough. Aren’t there courses you folks can take on public governance?

Donna Andrew

Colwood