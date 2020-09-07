Letter: Community’s landscaping works a treat for Oak Bay residents

A huge bravo to Jacques Sirois and others who are clearing the ivy out of the willows at Kitty Islet. It looks spectacular with the sea views through the trees!

Also thank you to all the volunteers and homeowners who have been clearing in parks and along the boulevards by their homes, including Island Road, Transit Road, Earn Street and Linkleas Avenue. And wow, the Victoria Golf Club is making some headway too.

Oak Bay Parks has made it so much easier with hauling away the cuttings. Thank you.

Christina Johnson-Dean

Oak Bay

