Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number. (Black Press Media files)

LETTER: Condo development a poor fit for heritage neighbourhood

The Esquimalt and Vic West communities have been defeated by the split vote passed by half the municipal council to allow a five-storey condo with 40+ units to be built in the middle of established family homes whose residents expected to stay and raise their families.

The neighbourhood is full of families going to local schools. Most of these families spoke against this overwhelming building which will tower above many backyards blocking the sun early and sunsets for east neighbours with their heritage homes. These homes have been lovingly restored and match the era. Indeed, townhouses on Arm Street were built to match the Banfield estate houses.

This neighbourhood is the historical record of the early days of mansions and their grounds served by the Gorge Waterway and very early roads.

The mayor appears to be so proud of the historical Japanese Gardens in Gorge Park yet was the defining vote to push through this condo even though there are no nearby amenities. Bus routes and shopping are blocks away. There is very little parking available on Selkirk which is currently a safe and much-used bike path.

The digging required for two levels of underground parking will butt against property lines of 100-plus-year-old homes.

What is needed in place of this modern-designed condo is a seniors home where locals can retire in their same neighbourhood. A seniors home designed to match the historical neighbourhood would not need nearly as much parking. It would allow seniors to stay where they love and know friends, thus freeing up family homes.

The entrance to Esquimalt Road past Devonshire is in dire need of an upgrade and a new condo is already helping that area to modernize. This location offers bus routes outside the door, a shopping mall within sight, and walking distance to town along the harbour starts a block away. This location makes a car-free life an option.

Why is a historical family neighbourhood being totally disrupted and dispirited by a modern condo that could be built in a much more logical, convenient location in need of update and modernization?

So while the entrance to Esquimalt languishes in a state of disrepair, an established truly family-oriented and historical neighbourhood is totally affected by a looming behemoth.

Irene Brett

Victoria

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LETTER: Many factors impact Central Saanich tax rates

Just Posted

Victoria firefighters rescue a man from the balcony of a multi-storey apartment building during a fire on April 28, 2022. Black Press Media’s Greater Victoria team was a finalist for three Canadian Online Publishing Awards, including a gold for best daily news coverage and a silver for photojournalism. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Victoria News honoured at Canadian Online Publishing Awards

Victoria Police Department responded to a call that involved a potentially armed suspect Feb. 10 at 8:30 p.m. (Keili Bartlett/News staff)
VicPD arrest man after locating stolen vehicle on Pembroke and Quadra Streets

Rogers Elementary in Saanich as seen on Friday, Feb. 10. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)
‘We are devastated’: SD61 boots Saanich child-care centre after 32 years

ICBC went to the BC Civil Resolution Tribunal to recover money it spent repairing a parked vehicle that was crushed by a snow plow. (Pexels photo)
Opinion: ‘Sweet justice’ as ICBC nailed for blaming wrong driver in Victoria snow plow crash

Pop-up banner image