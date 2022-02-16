LETTER: Conflict and contention only result in turmoil

LETTER SIG

The trucker protest demonstrates the fragility of our economy. A minority of truckers and their supporters have caused hundreds of millions of dollars of damage to the supply chain with repercussions throughout our economy. It also brings to light the increasing political polarization in our governing institutions.

Sadly, it is seeing how misinformation and manipulation have duped truckers and their supporters into twisting a health and safety crisis facing the world to one of claiming their perceived individual rights and freedoms above the rights and freedoms of others the wellbeing of society.

The protest will eventually be quelled, but the underlying causes of the opposition will continue to fester, resulting in ongoing protests and disruptions in our society.

In my view, a fundamental systemic change is needed in which basic moral issues are addressed, that we rise above left and right politics to work together for the common good.

Conflict and contention only result in turmoil and ruin of the social order. It is time to end confrontation for personal or political gain and focus on cooperation and education to find the truth. It is time to end the use of force and replace it with justice.

Don Brown

Sooke

RELATED: Four facing conspiracy to murder charges in the wake of Alberta border blockade


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Letter to the EditorSookeWest Shore

Previous story
LETTER: Give teachers the support they’re asking for

Just Posted

Saanich council has endorsed the Uptown-Douglas Plan, which charts a course for upgrades and development in the corridor between the municipal hall and Tolmie Avenue, including around the Uptown Shopping Centre, pictured here. (Courtesy of District of Saanich)
Uptown-Douglas Plan approved after Saanich public hearing

Kevin Harter, CEO of the Victoria Hospice Society, says the 1.9 acres they hope to purchase from the Greater Victoria School District is ideal for their purposes. In advance of a decision by SD61, the society has begun developing a conservation plan for the adjacent section of Bowker Creek. (Black Press Media file photo)
Greater Victoria school district invites final public input ahead of potential $2.5M land sale

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP detachment plans to step awareness of scams in March after new figures show losses rose by 73 per cent in 2021. (Black Press Media file photo)
Fraud losses in Sidney, North Saanich rose by 73 per cent in 2021

Recycling delayed in Capital Regional District. (Black Press Media file photo)
Recycling pickup disrupted in Greater Victoria on Tuesday and Wednesday