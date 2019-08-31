LETTER: Congratulations Saanich Engineering on a job well done

Kudos to Saanich Engineering, workers and contractors. The recent reconstruction of Ridgebank Crescent shows what proper planning and coordinating of a major upgrade creates.

Yes, there were a few months of detours and inconvenience, but the street is now open before September school begins. It reminds me of the Wilkinson Road bridge project in 2017.

Coordinating electrical, telecommunications, sewer, water and the foundations were completed prior to fall fish migration. Plus, there is great landscaping and walking trails.

Ernie Sketchley

Saanich

