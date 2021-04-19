LETTER: Conservative premiers blowing smoke

Alberta has joined Ontario, Saskatchewan and New Brunswick signing an agreement to build small modular reactors.

Of course this isn’t new, because in 2018 Premiers Doug Ford, Scott Moe and Blaine Higgs attempted the same thing.

Joined today by a politically motivated Jason Kenney, the band is ready to take it on the road, although that road leads straight to Ottawa.

I acknowledge their promoted intent to reduce carbon emissions, however, the waste from nuclear reactors is far from carbon dioxide free.

I was left thinking: If these Conservative governments put half as much effort they produce in skirting the Supreme Court ruling, they could literally light up their provinces with clean(er) approaches.

William Perry

Victoria