LETTER: Convert tennis courts to pickleball

Politicians are talking about a great reset. Pickleball in Oak Bay needs a reset too!

Currently there are not enough courts to keep up with demand for what is the fastest growing sport in North America. Now is a great time for Recreation Oak Bay to convert three of the tennis courts at Henderson to pickleball.

Not only are pickleball courts smaller, thus allowing more courts and players, but many one-time tennis players have converted to pickleball. Oak Bay needs to not only flatten the curve, but get ahead of the curve.

John Stewart

Oak Bay

