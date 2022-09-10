letter

LETTER: Cooling on climate change

There is so much emphasis on global warming, neglecting that climate change is cyclic, not linear, and Earth has had eight consecutive years of global cooling thus far, (Greenland ice mass growing, Antarctic hit -80 C ) with much more being forecast, such as …

“By about 2030-2040, the sun will experience a new grand solar minimum. During the previous grand solar minima — i.e. the Sporer Minimum (ca 1440-1460), the Maunder Minimum (ca 1687-1703) and the Dalton Minimum (ca 1809-1821) — the climatic conditions deteriorated into Little Ice Age periods.”

Ken Lane

Saanich

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Letter: Alcohol is also a killer and destroys lives

Just Posted

Wildfire smoke clouds the skies over Langford Saturday (Sept. 10). Smoke from wildfires on the mainland and Washington has made its way over to Greater Victoria, prompting a special air statement from Environment Canada. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Wildfire smoke sparks air quality warning for Greater Victoria

The Frontier Twirlers Square Dance Club in Colwood is hosting an open house Sept. 17 at the Colwood Community Hall. Linda and Wayne Townsend show off the club’s banner in this 2019 photo. (Black Press Media file photo)
Colwood square dance club hosting open house Sept. 17

The North Saanich Residents Association will hold an all-candidates forum Wednesday, Sept. 28 at Saanich Peninsula Presbyterian Church in the 9000-block of East Saanich Road as voters prepare to elect a new council on Oct. 15. (Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich Peninsula Presbyterian Church to hold all-candidates meeting in North Saanich

Ami and Leeam Dagan enjoy some ribs Friday at Esquimalt Ribfest. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Esquimalt Ribfest brings the meat this weekend