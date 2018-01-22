LETTER: Cordova Bay development life threatening for ‘Emily the tree’

Proposed development not what group envisions for Cordova Bay Village

On the evening of Jan. 29 the future of the Cordova Bay Plaza will be decided by Saanich council.

Most of us want something to be done at the Plaza, but the proposed development is not what the Cordova Village Vision Group envisions as a centre of the Cordova Bay Village. It is too massive, too high, too much pavement, and is dwarfing the neighbouring homes. In short it does not fit the Form and Character of Cordova Bay.

Actually it is life threatening for “Emily” and consequently for our community.

Emily is the beautiful, large pine oak, which has been a focus point of the Plaza and a connection with the history of Cordova Bay. (We named the tree Emily in honour of Emily Carr who did some of her paintings in this area). The developers have no use for her. She, and most other trees, will be cut down and removed if the proposal goes ahead.

This image of the death of Emily symbolizes our objection to the development proposal which will be presented to committee of the whole. As the heart of the Cordova Bay Village our vision is about a place where people like to live, relax, shop and meet their neighbours and friends for coffee. A place with an inner courtyard of trees, grass and picnic tables (rather than the planned parking lot), inviting and life enhancing.

We, CVVG, will be at the meeting to express our concerns and our vision. Please come and join us at the Municipal Hall at 7 p.m. and help us shape our community as a place where people thrive.

Hanny Pannekoek

Saanich

