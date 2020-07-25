LETTER: Council correct to keep Lagoon Road closed

We are 40-year permanent residents of the Esquimalt Lagoon area of Colwood. We wish to express our complete satisfaction with Colwood council’s decision to keep Lagoon Road closed to through traffic.

Regular drivers along the Lagoon Road do not keep to the posted speed limits whatsoever. Try walking along the roadway for some fresh air and exercise. At any time of the day 40km/h is unheard of, and anywhere from 50 to over 60km/h is normal. It’s very scary for anyone walking on the shoulder.

Just take a look at Naniamo, Courntney, and Campbell River waterfronts. All have pedestrian-friendly pathways for both bicycles and foot traffic, green spaces for our dog friends and lots of benches and tables to stop and enjoy the ocean breezes.

We are happy that Colwood council has seen fit to keep Lagoon Road closed. Now we just need a nice large green space in the middle with pathways and more benches.

Gerry and Donna Caldwell

Colwood

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Panorama property should remain in ALC

Just Posted

Victoria Humane Society rallies to save sick golden retriever puppy

Six-week-old Elliott battles severe pneumonia

North Saanich senior celebrates 95th birthday

Gerry Furstenau bought his lot in 1955, leaves it as a park in his brother’s name after his death

Tour de Victoria issues photo, riding challenges for cyclists

Summer Challenge fills a void as Ryder Hesjedal’s Tour de Victoria takes hiatus

Colwood’s Lookout Brook Dam upgrades to start after swimming season

City releases request for proposals for upgrades

UPDATE: Man in custody after lengthy police incident at Victoria housing facility

Man to be assessed by paramedics, traffic expected to return to normal

Girl, 10, bitten on leg by bear on Lower Mainland trail

BC Conservation Officers are looking for the bear and the park remains closed to the public

VIDEO: Oakleaf the moose, 8, euthanized at Greater Vancouver Zoo

A concerned visitor published photos of the ‘emaciated’ animal to social media on Monday

RCMP watchdog calls for report deadlines to ensure timely Mountie responses

At present, legislation simply requires the RCMP commissioner to respond as soon as feasible

Dino-mite chance to snag some dinosaurs

Island man in the hunt for a piece of a rare collection at auction

Health experts tell Ottawa to hurry domestic vaccine funding amid China delays

The federal government has created a $600-million fund to support vaccine clinical trials

With 18 drowning deaths in B.C this year, advocates urge caution during summer

The age group with the highest risk of drowning are young adults, mostly males between 20-34 according to Lifesaving Society

B.C. finds another 27 cases of COVID-19, outbreak on Haida Gwaii

Kelowna store adds to Okanagan public notices

Cyclist killed in Maple Ridge was just beginning a cross-Canada ride

Daphné Toumbanakis, 24, was cycling across Canada when hit by a pick-up truck in Maple Ridge, Monday

Special weather statement warns of hot days ahead on Vancouver Island

Special weather statement forecasts temperatures in the low 30s Sunday and Monday

Most Read