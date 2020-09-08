LETTER: COVID can carry long-term health concerns

We are told every night how many are newly infected, how many died, how many are in isolation and how many have recovered from this virus.

But we do not hear about the sometimes long-term problems former patients are dealing with after coming home to go back to normal life.

I have learned that about 30 per cent of the recovered people are fighting all kinds of debilitating symptoms, including with their heart, lungs and nervous systems.

It could be educational, especially to the younger public which is so eager to get out and have fun, to learn that having recovered might not be the whole future story.

Perhaps Dr. Henry could enlighten us how this all plays out.

Karin Hertel

Saanich