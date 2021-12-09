LETTER: COVID guide to visiting the U.S.

I recently travelled by the M.V. Coho ferry to the U.S.

I want to thank the Black Ball Ferry Line staff for their excellent service. There is really no help online on how to get the COVID-19 PCR test.

If you want to return to Canada through Port Angeles, Jim’s Pharmacy in Port Angeles has the PCR test, which is approved at the Canadian border. The cost is $175 US.

You need to make an appointment to get the test. If you can get it done in the morning the results are ready in three hours and you get notified by email. This test must be done within 72 hours before your return to Canada.

You need to register with ArriveCAN online before you leave Canada and sign into ArriveCAN before you get to the Bferry terminal, as internet coverage is minimal there, so you need to use data on your phone.

You will need to input more information before getting your boarding ticket.

I do hope this is helpful to anyone wanting to go into the U.S. and return to Canada through Victoria.

Christien Shipton

Sooke

LETTER: A Christmas wish for the unvaccinated



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Letter to the Editor