LETTER: Creative options needed for Sidney wharf

Reading about the proposal to replace the Sidney wharf with used pontoons I realized I have seen the pontoons in Pitt Meadows. They look exactly like they what they are, an old bridge. My view is that these unsightly hulks would not be a positive addition to the Sidney waterfront.

I am concerned about the cost of a replacement pier and don’t want to have it fall entirely to home and business owners. But there may be other options like were found for the Peninsula Rec Centre which could be explored. Let’s go back to the drawing board for some creative options.

Doug Woollard

Sidney

