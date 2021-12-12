Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Cycling infrastructure brings savings to taxpayers

Stan Bartlett compares the $4.09 million that the City of Victoria plans to spend on road renewal in 2022 with the $13 million cost of the city’s bike lane network. This is misleading for a number of reasons. While the $4 million for roads is an annual amount, the $13 million is being spent over several years, and it follows many decades where governments at all levels invested hundreds of millions of dollars on roads in Victoria while spending next to nothing on cycling infrastructure.

The other thing Mr. Bartlett fails to mention is that the $13 million cost for Victoria’s bike lanes was mostly funded, not from local property taxes, but from federal and provincial grant money that is specifically earmarked for cycling infrastructure and other green projects, and so cannot simply be spent on roads instead.

According to a study done for Metro Vancouver, an average five-kilometre commute by car costs society $2.83 (in addition to what the individual driver pays). For the same five-km commute made by bike, there is a net savings to government of $0.75 (due mostly to reduced health-care costs and reduced need to build expensive road infrastructure for cars). If Mr. Bartlett truly cared about taxpayers, you would think he would support building more cycling infrastructure, since it results in a net savings to the taxpayer.

Steven Murray

Victoria

Previous story
LETTER: Two sides to mayor’s legacy

Just Posted

Matt Bawtinheimer of Oak Bay Bikes works on one of the 60 bikes collected by the Spandads in a bid to get bikes out to kids this Christmas. (Photo by Malcolm Gaylord)
Spandads ensure bikes a possibility around Greater Victoria Christmas trees

A percentage of the sales of Spinnakers soda will be donated to The Rotary Club of Oak Bay for the Threshold Housing Society. (Courtesy Rotary Club of Oak Bay)
Soda sales fund programs for youth at risk in Greater Victoria

Real estate agent Chace Witson (centre), flanked by Peninsula Santa’s Helpers volunteers Patti Sanders (left) and Carey Salvador, encourages donations to the annual Saanich Peninsula Holiday Toy Drive. Donations can be made until Dec. 15. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Saanich Peninsula toy drive organizers make final request for public donations

Man of a Thousand Faces Dale Roberts with an image of Dame Mailarta in front of a handful of the hundreds of felted portraits in his Victoria studio. See story on page A23. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
VIDEO: Victoria artist creates persona to be Canada’s autographed portrait queen