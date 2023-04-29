LETTER: Cyclists and pedestrians must share YYJ pathway

I want to commend the YYJ Airport Authority for their recent improvement of etiquette signage on the Flightpath multi-use pathway. I refer to the painting of paired pedestrian and bicycle symbols on the pavement. The intent is to draw attention to and promote that the pathway is for the shared use of both.

I use the pathway as both a pedestrian and a cyclist. Last year I suggested to the YYJ Airport Authority that the signage needed improvement; both for safety and promoting the harmonious use by walkers and bicyclists alike. I am sorry to say this need arises from a significant number of bicyclists failing to follow the etiquette. Kudos to YYJ for being so responsive in making this improvement.

Alas, it is all too common for bicyclists to go racing past walkers (and other cyclists) at unsafe speeds or without giving warning of their approach from behind. It really is incumbent on cyclists to do so; pedestrians don’t have rear-view mirrors.

To describe one more serious incident; a cyclist (dressed in road race attire, head down, pumping on his pedals) came racing up behind my wife and I far too fast. He looked up barely in time to avoid us, but not the garbage can he slammed into despite frantic braking. And what if we’d had our grandson with us as we often do?

More often it is a case of speeding/silent bicyclists giving fright, quite unnecessarily, as they pass. Cyclists may not be sufficiently aware of this effect. Slowing down, hailing, and passing wide are all just good manners and showing consideration.

For those bicyclists who want to practise for races, there are dedicated bike lanes on roads. For recreational cyclists, please embrace the posted etiquette.

And for pedestrians, give the approaching cyclist a friendly wave of acknowledgment for their hail. And to those walkers who plug into their mobile devices, know that you are distracted and therefore assume some responsibility for being startled.

The Flightpath multi-use pathway at YYJ is a recreational treasure, let’s all share and enjoy it together.

Terry Sowden

Sidney