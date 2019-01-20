LETTER: Cyclists lack etiquette on Victoria’s trails

Since I moved to Victoria from Alberta a year ago, I have enjoyed wonderful weather, great people and some of the best walking/biking trails around. It is so nice to be able to bike and walk the entire year without the presence of snow. I commonly walk along the Lochside Trail from near Mount Doug right into the downtown area. The trail is nicely divided into north and south-flowing sections.

My beef about these trails is the lack of etiquette regarding bike users. On average, I will be walking south along the trail and have about 10 per cent or less of bikers passing me from behind indicating their presence either by ringing their bell or saying “passing on your left”. That’s about 90 out of 100 bikers passing without regard to the people they are passing. Many of these bikers are travelling at great speed, often between 30 and 50 km an hour.

Wouldn’t it be nice to have these bikers pulled over and given a wake-up call with a ticket. Will it take a major accident to make these biker’s aware of their responsibility? A walker suddenly moving to the left or pointing to something on the left and get their arm broken by a sudden passing bike.

Barry Duncan

Victoria

Previous story
LETTER: Bridge between Peninsula, Mill Bay would solve Malahat issues
Next story
B.C. VIEWS: Fact-checking the NDP’s speculation tax on empty homes

Just Posted

Saanich police are looking for a man who exposed himself Saturday night

The incident exposure happened at the intersection of Feltham Road and Shelbourne Street

Readers Theatre returns to Victoria’s Emanu-El

Born at Congregation Emanu-El’s 2013 Arts Festival, Bema Productions is back for its fifth season

Victoria-bound plane slides off icy Edmonton runway

Crew, passengers had to disembark via bridge stairs

VIDEO: Hundreds gather in Victoria as part of global Women’s March for equality

‘End Violence Against Women’ march theme for 2019

Victoria’s oldest pipes to be replaced this year

The pipes along Cook Street were installed in 1891 and are made of bricks

Students seen mocking Native Americans could face expulsion

One 11-minute video of the confrontation shows the Haka dance and students loudly chanting

B.C. VIEWS: Fact-checking the NDP’s speculation tax on empty homes

Negative-option billing is still legal for governments

May plans next move in Brexit fight as chances rise of delay

Some say a lack of action could trigger a ‘public tsunami’

Group challenges ruling for doctors to give referrals for services that clash with beliefs

A group of five Canadian doctors and three professional organizations is appealing

Major winter storm wreaks havoc on U.S. travel

Nearly 5,000 flights were cancelled Sunday around the country

Truck convoy to honour Vancouver Island boy who died after being struck by vehicle while cycling

About 50 to 60 trucks expected from Victoria to Nanaimo

Want to avoid the speculation tax on your vacant home? Rent it out, Horgan says

Premier John Horgan and Sheila Malcolmson say speculation and vacancy tax addresses homelessness

CONSUMER REPORT: What to buy each month in 2019 to save money

Resolve to buy all of the things you want and need, but pay less money for them

UPDATE: B.C. woman and boy, 6, found safe, RCMP confirm

Roseanne Supernault says both she and her six-year-old nephew are fine and she has contacted police

Most Read