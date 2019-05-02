LETTER: Cyclists need more from BC Transit

Why do city buses only have the ability to carry two bicycles? My Smart car can carry two.

If Victoria is committed to being greener and promoting other methods of commuting that will reduce carbon emissions and vehicle traffic then they need to make a stronger effort to increase Rack and Ride users.

People are being passed by for pick up when there are two bikes loaded on a bus, even if the bus is empty. If it is a late night bus you are possibly placing people at risk.

I know many people that would love to rack and ride but are deterred as they do not want to increase their commute time by being stranded if the two rack spots are filled.

The city needs to look at implementing a possible trailer the bus can tow that could accommodate numerous bikes. Vancouver and other major cities have accordion style buses. Victoria should look into configuring the latter half to accommodate bikes.

With all the technology available it seems quite unbelievable a bus can only carry two bikes. It is time to commit to greener solutions and use our carbon tax for real change in this city.

Jenn Iskiw

Victoria