LETTER: Cyclists not afforded same protections as motorcyclists

As a cyclist, I recently had the unfortunate pleasure of having a motorcycle follow me, and subsequently pass me, in a bicycle lane. I believed this was an illegal practice – motorcycle driver trying to get past long stretches of traffic lines by passing them via bike lane. Not the first time this has happened to me.

I posted this situation in a public forum and discovered how very wrong I was. There are some motorcycles that will overheat when sitting still in a line of traffic; therefore, people who own these motorcycles are within their rights to use the bike lane. (They also informed me that it is too hot to sit in traffic, especially in the summer, and they do not like breathing in car exhaust). What is safe for the public is of no importance, as it is okay to break traffic laws if they are inconvenient.

Poor naïve me. I thought the laws applied to everyone. I thought I was somewhat safer riding in the bike lane, but it sure did not feel very safe or comfortable having a Harley creeping up on me and passing me.

I wonder if these special motorcycles can ride in the protected bike lanes as well.

Connie Thompson

Victoria