LETTER: Cyclists not afforded same protections as motorcyclists

As a cyclist, I recently had the unfortunate pleasure of having a motorcycle follow me, and subsequently pass me, in a bicycle lane. I believed this was an illegal practice – motorcycle driver trying to get past long stretches of traffic lines by passing them via bike lane. Not the first time this has happened to me.

I posted this situation in a public forum and discovered how very wrong I was. There are some motorcycles that will overheat when sitting still in a line of traffic; therefore, people who own these motorcycles are within their rights to use the bike lane. (They also informed me that it is too hot to sit in traffic, especially in the summer, and they do not like breathing in car exhaust). What is safe for the public is of no importance, as it is okay to break traffic laws if they are inconvenient.

Poor naïve me. I thought the laws applied to everyone. I thought I was somewhat safer riding in the bike lane, but it sure did not feel very safe or comfortable having a Harley creeping up on me and passing me.

I wonder if these special motorcycles can ride in the protected bike lanes as well.

Connie Thompson

Victoria

Previous story
LETTER: For a former refugee, ending homelessness is not just homes but love and more

Just Posted

Charge laid in Saanich crash that severely injured 11-year-old girl

Tenessa Rayann Lyric Nikirk from North Saanich has been charged with one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Langford mayor calls for campground cleanup

Lack of communication from the Ministry makes residents ‘suspicious’

Sidney’s Star Cinema has a temporary home

Popular theatre moves into former furniture store during new theatre construction

Whale tale: Victoria activists stage orca vigil for J35

Group calls on government to fund wild salmon hatcheries, invoke emergency measures in Species at Risk Act

Homeless campers pack to leave private Saanich property

Camp Namegans agreed to leave by Oct. 12 after 10-day stay

Victoria teen suffers whiplash in school ‘bubble’ soccer game

Middle school students injured in teacher-student competition

Black Press to host extreme career fair in Victoria

The fair will run on Oct. 25 at the Bay Street Armoury

Sooke pig farm controversy rocks neighbourhood

West Coast Road property subject of an ongoing saga

Goat troopers reclaim overgrown Vancouver Island park

No kidding, goats weed out invasive plants north of Parksville

Court dismisses case against Cowichan’s Vancouver Island Motorsport Circuit

Second lawsuit expected to be heard next year

Andrew Wilkinson discusses proportional representation in Okanagan

B.C. Liberal leader addresses Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce luncheon at Predator Ridge

Five Alberta high school football players hurt in crash

The Southern Alberta Minor Football Association said the crash involved five players with the Raymond High School Comets

Plunging lumber prices hurt B.C. business

Interfor cutting back B.C. Interior production as lumber prices plunge

Apology ‘late’ and ‘weak’ as ‘coward’ gets six years in fatal Vancouver Island crash

Dustin Dennis Zinter guilty of dangerous driving causing 2015 death of Ladysmith woman

Most Read