LETTER: Dangerous crosswalks pose a risk

I have noticed that the crosswalks on Oak Bay Avenue near Pharmasave and the Penny Farthing are extremely difficult for drivers to see and then to stop in time for crossing pedestrians. A senior friend with vision problems commented, “These crosswalks are so faded that at times I have difficulty finding them.”

These are very dangerous crosswalk crossings, especially at night or in the rain. Before we have a preventable accident I urge that these crosswalks be repainted as soon as possible.

Mike Wilmut

Oak Bay