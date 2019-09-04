LETTER: Death of deer was preventable

Reader says speedy drivers the reason deer killed on residential street

This beautiful doe and her fawn were in my yard. I watched as the doe nursed her baby. They were showing such affection to each other. It was lovely to see.

I took this photo on Aug. 28.

To my horror on the morning of Aug 29, the doe was lying in the ditch outside my house with her head smashed in. She was killed by a vehicle. What will happen now to the fawn who still has her spots?

I live on Lanark Road, a residential street. If the driver of this vehicle had been doing the speed limit this doe would still be alive with her fawn. This is the second deer outside my house killed in the last month.

There are a couple of trucks that seem to go as fast as possibly on Lanark Road, leaving rubber tire marks on the pavement. They do not even stop at the stop sign at the corner of Lanark Road and Dover Street.

I know of so many deer killed on Sooke Road, but this should not happen on a quiet residential street that has signs saying, “Slow Down Children at Play.”

Jacquie Stinson, Sooke


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
