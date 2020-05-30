LETTER: Debris dropped off at curb

I would like to thank the kind neighbour or passerby who collected a wooden box I had left out on Island Road with a note ‘free wood to a good home.’ The box was taken quickly.

I was astounded to have the box returned to the curbside a week later filled with that same ‘kind person’s’ garden debris.

I was offering the box containing good carpentry ready wood in good faith. If no one wanted the box, why was it taken?

Nothing much surprises me now after a long life, but this incident left me shaking my head. I will also confess to a few other reactions too.

David Collins

Oak Bay