Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Decades of unrestrained development

I live on the boundary with Langford and suffer from the blasting, machinery noise, the trucks, etc. as the projects on Latoria, Centre Mountain, above Willing Pond, etc. proceed with reckless abandon.

Never in all my years being associated with the home building industry have I seen such a total disregard for natural surroundings. Changing water courses, drainage patterns, destroying any kind of ecological advantage filtering water on its way to the water table (aquifer).

Instead, projects get rid of water in its most expedient form, channeled away from the natural course into fast-flowing runoff ditches that do little to slow water down for seepage and filtering into aquifer 606.

Thank you mayor, for the result of your 20 years of effort in the name of reducing red tape.

Richard Hopkins

Metchosin

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LETTER: Some issues for Victoria’s new council to take on

Just Posted

Parker and Jada with Const. Patrick Armstrong of the Sidney/North Saanich RCMP. (Photo by Janis Jean)
Greater Victoria pet charity celebrates 10 years of animal calendars

Victoria Shamrocks players salute the crowd at The Q Centre in Colwood after being eliminated from the Western Lacrosse Association semifinals with a 15-10 loss in game 6 to the Langley Thunder during the 2022 post season. (Victoria Shamrocks/Twitter)
71 seasons and still going strong: Community key to Victoria Shamrocks success

Sidney town crier Kenny Podmore and carver Mark Henry hold up the scroll Henry created for Podmore. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Sidney’s town crier ready with new Indigenous scroll

Attendees at the Langford Fall Food Truck Festival react as a giant Jenga tower comes crashing down Saturday (Oct. 29). (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Food trucks take over Langford’s Station Avenue in first-ever festival