LETTER: Despite our needs in Canada, we must also think globally

A recent report from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) shows that despite Trudeau’s rhetoric, Canadian aid to the world’s poor has fallen to the lowest in a generation.

Many support this, believing we need to help our own citizens first. But there is no recognized morality that says the accident of birth location determines if a person is deserving of the necessities of life.

We have needs in Canada, yes, but the desperate needs of the world’s poorest lay a claim greater than any of us lucky enough to be born in Canada

Tracy Koebel

Brentwood Bay