As a Saanich taxpayer for over 40 years, I am surprised Saanich council is entertaining a rezoning request for a 19-storey condo commercial building at West Saanich Road and Viewmont Avenue. The proposal is for 101 condos and 422 metres of commercial space.

In my view, five-storey condo buildings in our neighbourhood are fine, but 19 storeys no way. Do other property owners feel the same way?

Ivan Swedberg

Saanich