I write this letter with anger.

On April 18 I was walking along Cains Way on Mt. Matheson and spotted a discarded cigarette on the pavement, close to the bushes. The cigarette, dropped or flicked out of a vehicle, was still burning, as the ash was still intact.

I have attached my photograph of the cigarette to illustrate it in your publication. The moron who dropped it, may see it and think about the possible consequences of his carelessness.

David Morton

East Sooke