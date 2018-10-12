LETTER: District of Saanich is ignoring the issue of speed on residential streets

After all the time and money put into re-surfacing the Layritz Parking lot, I was disappointed (to say the least) that no effort was made to slow traffic down coming in and out of the parking lot. No speed humps, no signs, no gate closers.

In an area with narrow streets, no sidewalks and blind corners there is absolutely no excuse on the part of the district of Saanich, that they should be ignoring the issue of speed on our residential streets.

We’ve heard the excuse that speed humps impeed the use of snow plows. I’ve lived here for 3 years and have never seen a snow plow in the area. How are we going to educate people about the dangers of speed if we continually ignore it?

I found it incredibly ignorant on the part of the engineering department head Harley Machielse to encourage residents to put up handmade signs to get drivers to slow down (Saanich News Oct 2018). Speeding and illegal parking have been an issue for years around here and will only get worse once the new Health Sciences building opens at Camosun Interurban. We have been told by the district to forward our parking complaints to the RCMP.

Hey District, start earning your hard earned pay and do something before it’s too late and another child is seriously injured or killed.

Kerry O’Gorman

Saanich

Previous story
LETTER: For a former refugee, ending homelessness is not just homes but love and more

Just Posted

Charge laid in Saanich crash that severely injured 11-year-old girl

Tenessa Rayann Lyric Nikirk from North Saanich has been charged with one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Langford mayor calls for campground cleanup

Lack of communication from the Ministry makes residents ‘suspicious’

Sidney’s Star Cinema has a temporary home

Popular theatre moves into former furniture store during new theatre construction

Whale tale: Victoria activists stage orca vigil for J35

Group calls on government to fund wild salmon hatcheries, invoke emergency measures in Species at Risk Act

Homeless campers pack to leave private Saanich property

Camp Namegans agreed to leave by Oct. 12 after 10-day stay

Victoria teen suffers whiplash in school ‘bubble’ soccer game

Middle school students injured in teacher-student competition

Black Press to host extreme career fair in Victoria

The fair will run on Oct. 25 at the Bay Street Armoury

Sooke pig farm controversy rocks neighbourhood

West Coast Road property subject of an ongoing saga

Goat troopers reclaim overgrown Vancouver Island park

No kidding, goats weed out invasive plants north of Parksville

Court dismisses case against Cowichan’s Vancouver Island Motorsport Circuit

Second lawsuit expected to be heard next year

Andrew Wilkinson discusses proportional representation in Okanagan

B.C. Liberal leader addresses Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce luncheon at Predator Ridge

Five Alberta high school football players hurt in crash

The Southern Alberta Minor Football Association said the crash involved five players with the Raymond High School Comets

Plunging lumber prices hurt B.C. business

Interfor cutting back B.C. Interior production as lumber prices plunge

Apology ‘late’ and ‘weak’ as ‘coward’ gets six years in fatal Vancouver Island crash

Dustin Dennis Zinter guilty of dangerous driving causing 2015 death of Ladysmith woman

Most Read