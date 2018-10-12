LETTER: District of Saanich is ignoring the issue of speed on residential streets

After all the time and money put into re-surfacing the Layritz Parking lot, I was disappointed (to say the least) that no effort was made to slow traffic down coming in and out of the parking lot. No speed humps, no signs, no gate closers.

In an area with narrow streets, no sidewalks and blind corners there is absolutely no excuse on the part of the district of Saanich, that they should be ignoring the issue of speed on our residential streets.

We’ve heard the excuse that speed humps impeed the use of snow plows. I’ve lived here for 3 years and have never seen a snow plow in the area. How are we going to educate people about the dangers of speed if we continually ignore it?

I found it incredibly ignorant on the part of the engineering department head Harley Machielse to encourage residents to put up handmade signs to get drivers to slow down (Saanich News Oct 2018). Speeding and illegal parking have been an issue for years around here and will only get worse once the new Health Sciences building opens at Camosun Interurban. We have been told by the district to forward our parking complaints to the RCMP.

Hey District, start earning your hard earned pay and do something before it’s too late and another child is seriously injured or killed.

Kerry O’Gorman

Saanich