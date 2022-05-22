LETTER: Doctor shortage impacts fertility rate

The two recent articles, ‘Victoria has lowest fertility rate in Canada’ and ‘CRD chair blames lack of affordable housing for low fertility rate,’ missed a crucial factor in why fertility rates might be low in Victoria.

Correlate the fertility stats with the doctor shortage stats and you will have found the best contraceptive. Starting a family and raising children involves a family doctor. Prospective parents scanning the news feeds will soon contemplate, what if their child is born or develops complex medical needs. Since placing a want ad for a family doctor 18 years ago, the situation has only gotten remarkably worse.

Tracy Lawrence

North Saanich