Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Doctor shortage impacts fertility rate

The two recent articles, ‘Victoria has lowest fertility rate in Canada’ and ‘CRD chair blames lack of affordable housing for low fertility rate,’ missed a crucial factor in why fertility rates might be low in Victoria.

Correlate the fertility stats with the doctor shortage stats and you will have found the best contraceptive. Starting a family and raising children involves a family doctor. Prospective parents scanning the news feeds will soon contemplate, what if their child is born or develops complex medical needs. Since placing a want ad for a family doctor 18 years ago, the situation has only gotten remarkably worse.

Tracy Lawrence

North Saanich

Previous story
LETTER: Development destroying community’s charm

Just Posted

Members of the local tech community gathered at Checkfront’s new downtown Victoria headquarters for an open house, but also for a fundraiser assisting those affected by the war in Ukraine. (Courtesy of Checkfront)
Greater Victoria tech community pulls together for Ukraine

Ben Todd competes in the weight for distance competition at the Victoria Highland Games and Celtic Festival in Topaz Park on May 22, 2022. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Highland Games return to Topaz Park

Lead cast members for the upcoming Colquitz middle school production of Newsies gather around some set pieces, including an articulating printing press. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
Saanich fine arts teacher still making the news

Business owners Lorna Ketler (left) and Jennifer Brewerton moved businesses from downtown Victoria to Oak Bay Avenue because of the existing community vibe. (Vivienne McMaster photo)
Oak Bay village draws businesses from the city