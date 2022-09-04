LETTER: Dogs not meant for city life

Now don’t get me wrong, I have always had and loved dogs from boy to man whenever I lived rural – the very best of friends who shed tears of joy at moments of reunion.

But I have never had the urge to own a dog that must live most of his brief life at the end of a rope, nor have I had the urge to go out rain or shine and pick up poop after a good friend on city streets and walkways, nor do I have the inner arrogance to let my dog relieve himself on any neighbour’s lawn or garden we may pass as though it was cared for just for me and my poor city dog.

John Fry

Victoria