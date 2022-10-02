Email letters@comoxvalleyrecord.com

LETTER: Don’t be swayed by campaign signs

The number and size of election signs around neighborhoods is overwhelming, and frankly distracting when driving. It is to be hoped that residents vote for a candidate’s policies rather than from name recognition at the ballot box.

Some candidates likely do not have the ability to fund many signs, which should not cause them any disadvantage over those who have received more donations to campaign expenses.

Please take the time to attend all-candidates meetings and forums listed on the Saanich website, to understand the specific ‘platforms’ of the various candidates before casting your vote.

Fiona Millard

Saanich

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LETTER: Children’s education on the ballot

Just Posted

Hynthe Pointe, an eight-storey apartment building for seniors, has been approved by Esquimalt. (Courtesy of Avenir Senior Living/Zeidler Architecture)
Eight-storey apartment for seniors approved in Esquimalt

Town of Sidney municipal hall. (Black Press Media file photo)
Meet Your Candidates: Those seeking council seats in Sidney weigh in

The District of Metchosin’s city hall. (Black Press Media file photo)
Meet Your Candidates: Metchosin candidates talk priorities

Local volunteer Katherine Pulak plants a native conifer sapling at Saxe Point Park during a TD Tree Day event, hosted by the Greater Victoria Green Team and the Township of Esquimalt, on Saturday, Oct. 1. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)
Out with the invasive, in with the native: Greater Victoria Green Team takes to Esquimalt

Pop-up banner image